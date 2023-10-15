Reps vow to ensure equitable FG employment

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Idris Wase, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character, has pledged to ensure that government agencies’ composition mirrored the diversity of Nigeria.

Wase made this promise during the inaugural meeting of the Committee held in Abuja.

In a resolute commitment to uphold the principles of federal character and national unity, Wase emphasised the committee’s unwavering dedication to oversee the equitable distribution of employment opportunities across the nation.

He highlighted the committee’s strengthened position, backed by sound legislative support, enabling them to carry out their core mission effectively.

He insisted that the FCC should appear before the committee on Oct. 17 to report on their efforts to ensure fair employment distribution.

Quoting Section 14(3) of the Constitution, Wase stated: “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria.

“This also include the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few states.”

He frowned at a few ethnic or other sectional groups dominance in government or in any of its agencies.

“Our committee’s primary focus is to extend beyond the national level. This is where our immediate work begins,” Wase stressed.

He said FCC role in monitoring compliance with the aforementioned constitutional provisions has not been as robust as it should be, according to Section 14(4).

This, according to him, stated that the composition of State and Local Governments or any of their agencies should recognise diversity and promote a sense of belonging.

The chairman added that it should also promote loyalty among all the people within their jurisdictions.

Wase stressed the importance of the FCC role in overseeing how government business and employment are conducted.

He called on all state officers to diligently perform this mandate, assuring that the committee would exercise effective and efficient oversight.

He also highlighted the composition of the FCC, which includes a chairman and a representative from each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,

This, he explained, should all be appointed by the President and subject to Senate confirmation.

Wase urged his colleagues to be proactive and diligent in carrying out their duties.

He said the committee is well-equipped and capable of fulfilling its constitutional obligations, and underscored the pressing need for unwavering dedication to their mission.

“There is no time for us to rest,” he declared, “as we embarked on this crucial work,” he said. (NAN)

