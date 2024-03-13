Reps urge TCN to resuscitate Yenegoa power transmission sub-station

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to swiftly intervene and resuscitate power distribution and transmission in Yenagoa.

The lawmakers said that timely intervention of TCN could save the power station from total collapse.

The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Oboku Ofor (PDP-Bayelsa) at the plenary on Wednesday.

He said that on Sept. 13, 2023, the 132/33KV Transmission substation serving Yenagoa and its environs was gutted by fire.

According to him, this has thrown Yenagoa into total darkness and the state has been struggling to use only a feeder to supply five feeders.

“Worried that the operational feeder was getting weak, Ofor argued that if urgent steps were not taken, the feeder would collapse.

“The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company has been carrying out remedial services to avert the collapse of the weak operational feeder,” he said.

Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas after listening to contributions, mandated the Committee on Power to look into the report and ensure that the appropriate agencies of government intervened. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo