Reps urge security agencies to restore security post in Katsina State

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has urged heads of security agencies in Nigeria to restore the Shimfida security post in Katsina State, which was relocated to Jibia Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Sada Soli (APC-Katsina) at the plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Presenting the motion, Soli said that security personnel at the post were withdrawn without notice at the beginning of March.



He said that the situation created panic among residents, as they desert the community.

“The people panicked and trekked for nearly 30 kilometers to neighbouring Jibia town for safety.

“Ten persons died due to exhaustion, while many suffered various ailments as a result of exposure to unfavorable weather conditions and hunger,” he said.



He said that the relocation created security lapse as hoodlums cashed on the situation to attack the community.



“The poor use of discretion by those who ordered for the relocation of the security personnel has resulted in great destruction to the town.

The House urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as well as the National Emergency Management Agency to uprovide relief materials to the victims of the attack in the community.



It also mandated the Committees on Army, Police Affairs, Interior and Disaster Preparedness to ensure compliance.(NAN)

