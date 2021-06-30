Reps urge ministry of power to provide electricity substation in Osun 

The House of Representatives has urged the Ministry of Power to make provision for a substation in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State in the 2022 budget.



The call followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Oluga Taiwo (APC-Osun) at the plenary on Wednesday in Abuja

Moving the motion, Taiwo said that there was need to provide 132/133 KVA substation in Ayedaade/Irelowe/Isokan federal constituency.



The House therefore mandated the Committees on Power and Appropriation to include the provision of a substation in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State in the 2022 budget.

The House noted that security and welfare of the people remained the primary responsibility government and called on the government to provide a suitable environment to boost economic activities and secure the lives of the citizenry.



Taiwo said he was aware of the importance of electricity to improved standards of living, boost economic activities and improved security.



He said that the provision of 132/133 KVA electricity substation would improve economic activities and security in the constituency and rejuvenate ailing industries.



According to him, the Nigerian electricity value chain includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution with their respective roles in meeting the power needs of the nation.(NAN)

