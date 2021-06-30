Reps urge ministry of power to provide electricity substation in Osun 

June 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Energy, News, Politics, Project 0



House of Representatives has urged Ministry of Power to make provision for a substation in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan of Osun State in 2022 budget.


call followed adoption of a motion by Rep. Oluga Taiwo (APC-Osun) at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja
Moving the motion, Taiwo said that there was need to provide 132/133 KVA substation in Ayedaade/Irelowe/Isokan .


The House therefore mandated the on Power and Appropriation to include the provision of a substation in Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan of Osun State in the 2022 budget.

The House noted that and welfare of the people remained the primary responsibility government and called on the government to provide a suitable to boost economic activities and secure the lives of the citizenry.


Taiwo said he was aware of the importance of electricity to improved standards of living, boost economic activities and improved .


He said that the provision of 132/133 KVA electricity substation improve economic activities and in the constituency and rejuvenate ailing industries.


According to him, the Nigerian electricity chain includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution with their respective roles in meeting the power needs of the nation.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,