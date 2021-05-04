The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police (I-G) to take over the investigation and prosecution of the alleged killer of Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren.

The resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Unyime Idem (PDP-Akwa Ibom) at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, Idem said that on April 30, the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the police command in Akwa Ibom received a report on the disappearance of Umoren.

He said that Umoren, an unemployed graduate of the University of Uyo, left her house on the fateful day in search of employment.

According to him, available information has it that she received a phone call from the assailant who pretentiously called her and invited her to a false interview for an advertised job.

“Her body was exhumed where it was buried in a shallow grave by her assailant; it has been reported that the assailant upon arrest by the police and subsequent voluntary confession boasted that he was well connected and will be released from custody scot-free in a matter of days.

“The family of the deceased has reportedly raised an alarm of receiving strange phone calls and threats of various degrees and has been asked to withdraw the case,’’ he said.

He said that the right punishment should be meted out on the assailant as a deterrent for others nursing similar thought to forestall future occurrence.

The House observed a minute silence in honour of the deceased, condemned in strong terms, the act of sexual assault and gruesome murder of Umoren, describing it as barbaric, inhuman and despotic.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development to follow up with the investigation and prosecution.

He said that committees must ensure compliance and report back to the House for further legislative actions. (NAN)

