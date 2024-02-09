Reps urge FG to urgently fix gully erosion in  Anambra community

The House of Representatives has urged Ecological fund Project Office, to immediately deploy resources to address the gully erosion in Okofia Village, Otolo, in Nnewi local government area (LGA) of Anambra State.

At its plenary in Abuja on Thursday, the House said necessary measures need to be taken to prevent further environmental degradation in the affected communities.

This followed the adoption of a motion presented by Rep. Nnamdi Ezechi (PDP-Delta) on the floor of the House.

“The erosion site in Okofia Village, Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State, is posing imminent and avoidable environmental threats to the communities by becoming a potential death trap to residents,” he said

He noted that the erosion had already severed road infrastructure, rendering several areas inaccessible and hampering essential services and endangering lives.

The law maker said the proximity of the gully erosion site to the electricity transmission tower was not far and if not addressed promptly, it could be a serious danger to the power infrastructure.

“This could lead to the destruction of critical power components and therefore could exacerbate power outages,” he said .

“The delay in addressing the issue could lead to irreversible environmental damage and exacerbate the already challenging power supply situation in the communities.”

The House directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to collaborate with local authorities to provide immediate relief to residents affected by the severed road infrastructure caused by the gully erosion.

The House also encouraged the Federal Ministry of Power to expedite action towards safeguarding the transmission tower near the gully erosion site.

The House, however, mandated the House Committees on Environment, Power, Emergency and Disaster Management, and Ecological Fund to ensure compliance. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola