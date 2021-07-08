Reps urge FG to support FCT IDPs

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to support the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo) at the plenary on Thursday in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Ihonvbere on Thursday at the plenary in Abuja said that the conditions under which women and children displaced by insecurity mostly in the North-East, who now reside in Abuja was deplorable.

He said that the population of the displaced persons were between 4,000 in the Durumi Camp and 6,000 in the New-Kuchingoro Camp

He said that the displaced persons, many of whom are nursing mothers live in squalid surroundings, with no water and rickety accommodation.

He said that in spite of concerted and commendable efforts of Dr Olatunji Sanwo-David and other philanthropists to cater for the welfare of the women and children in the camps, more still needed to be done.

This he added was in a bid to mitigate the harsh conditions under which they live.

According to him, if the displaced persons living in Durumi and New-Kuchingoro in the FCT are not urgently and adequately catered to, it could degenerate to massive loss of lives

He added that it would also lead to increase in the numbers of out of school children, unbridled violence and total break-down of social order.

The House therefore, urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, recognise Durumi and New-Kuchingoro camps as camps for IDPs in Abuja.

The House said that they should be provide with all entitlements and support.

It also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under its interventionist programmes to come to the aid of the displaced Nigerians currently living in squalor in FCT.

The House also mandates the committee on Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees to ensure compliance.(NAN)

