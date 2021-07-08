Reps urge FG to support FCT IDPs

 The Representatives has urged the Federal Government to support the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The resolution followed the adoption a motion by Rep Julius Ihonvbere (APC-) at the plenary on Thursday .

Moving the motion, Ihonvbere on Thursday at the plenary said that the conditions under which women and children displaced by insecurity mostly in the North-East, now reside was deplorable.

He said that the population the displaced persons between 4,000 in the Durumi Camp and 6,000 in the New-Kuchingoro Camp

He said that the displaced persons, many of whom are nursing mothers live in squalid surroundings, with no water and rickety accommodation.

He said that in spite of and commendable efforts of Dr Olatunji Sanwo-David and other philanthropists to cater for the of the women and children in the camps, more still needed to be done.

he added was bid to mitigate the harsh conditions under which they live.

According to him,  if the displaced persons living in Durumi and New-Kuchingoro in the FCT urgently and adequately catered to, it could degenerate to massive loss of lives

He added that it would also lead to increase in the numbers of out of school children, unbridled violence and break-down of social order.

The therefore, urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, recognise Durumi and New-Kuchingoro camps as camps for IDPs in Abuja.

The said that they should be provide with all entitlements and support.

It also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under its interventionist programmes to come to the aid of the displaced Nigerians currently living in squalor in FCT.

The House also mandates the committee on Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees to ensure compliance.(NAN)

