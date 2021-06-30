Reps urge FG to stop production, circulation of unwholesome drinks, fake drugs

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to immediately stopped the production and circulation of unwholesome drinks and fake drugs in the country.This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Henry Nwawuba (PDP-Imo) at the plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.Moving the motion, Nwawuba noted that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control(NAFDAC) findings revealed that Nigeria is the largest market for fake and counterfeit drugs in the world.

He added that about 70 per cent of pharmaceutical products in Nigeria were fake, while expressing worry that Nigerian youths now rely on energy drinks and drugs for energy to commit atrocities.This according to him include; armedrobbery, kidnappings, rape, killings among others which had led to decline in their health status and destroyedtheir capacity to contribute to societal development.

He expressed concern that the productive capacity of the youth, an asset of any nation, were destroyed at a time when the Federal Government was diversifying the Nigerian economy from oil to agriculture.

He stated that effect of fake and counterfeit drug were worse in the country due to poor health delivery system which had turn hospitals and healthcare centres to mere consulting centres.The House therefore urged the Federal Ministry of Health to intensify efforts aimed at eradicating fake drinks and substandard drugs from the country.

The House also mandated the committee on Healthcare services to ensure compliance.(NAN)

