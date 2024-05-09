Reps urge FG to pay ASUU, NASU’s withheld salaries

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to pay the withheld salaries of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU).

This followed the adoption of a Motion of Urgent Public Importance by Rep. Abubakar Fulata (APC-Jigawa) during plenary on Wednesday.



Presenting the motion, Fulata said that the government must accede to the unions’ demands because they were genuine.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the President to direct the relevant bodies to come up with modalities for negotiation with both ASUU and NASU.

The House said this would enable them to come up with workable, implementable and final agreement to be signed by both parties.



The House urged the president to direct the Ministry of Finance, to ensure full implementation.

The House mandated its Committees on University Education, Polytechnic Education, Federal Colleges of Education, Labour and Productivity, Finance, Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.(NAN

By Femi Ogunshola