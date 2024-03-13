Reps urge FG to hasten investigation on Betta Edu

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to hasten investigation on the alleged misappropriation of public funds against Dr Beta Edu, the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.



Edu was alleged to have misappropriated funds in the National Social Investment Programme(NSIP) and was subsequently suspended by President Bola Tinubu.



This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Billy Osawaru(APC-Edo) during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, Osawaru said that her suspension and the halting of the NSIP had caused untold hardship on vulnerable groups in the country.



He said the problem could lead to rise in poverty, social unrest and ultimately impacting negatively on the overall stability and development of the country.

The House thereafter, urged the federal government to either conclude the investigation on Edu or direct another minister to supervise the implementation of the programme. (NAN).

By Femi Ogunshola