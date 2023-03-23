Reps urge FG to fix escalators, lifts in Abuja airport

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, fix escalators and lifts in the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The house also urged the government to provide more airside buses and conveying belts at the airport including other federal airports across the country.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion of Urgent National Importance by Rep. Luke Onofiok (PDP-Akwa Ibom) at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Onofiok said the breakdown, lack or paucity of certain infrastructure in some federal airports in the country, had caused inconveniences, difficulty and delay to air travellers.

He said the breakdown of escalators and lifts at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was forcing passengers to use the stairway.

“The dysfunctionality of the escalators and lifts is a major setback to free movement of air travellers and causes serious inconveniences to the elderly and air travellers with disability.

“The insufficiency of airside buses at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in conveying passengers especially during the peak hours of 10 a.m to 12 noon, and the lack of conveying belts to convey passengers’ bags from checkpoints to baggage sorting areas, lead to delay in flight departure,” he said.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance and report back within one month for further legislative action. (NAN)