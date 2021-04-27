Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on security challenge

April 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The House of Representative has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a State of Emergency on security challenges facing the country.


This is contained a resolution by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila at the end a four- hour executive session on Tuesday Abuja.
Gbajabiamila condemned attacks on security agents and formation across the country, while sympathising with the families of those who lost their loved ones.


He urged Nigeria Police Force to put place modalities for the recruitment of new personnel into the force, adding that the current number of policemen the country was inadequate.


Gbajabiamila said that all hands to be on deck to arrest the security challenges the country.


He urged the to accelerate the processes of prosecution of suspects awaiting trial due to banditry, terror and other criminal activities.


The speaker called for the provision of relief materials to communities affected by terrorists attacks in the country.


He urged the President full financial autonomy for councils in the country to their functionality to the local populace.


According yo , the federal government the protection of national infrastructure and assets in the country.


He mandated all security committees at the house to commence comprehensive audit of all and paramilitary assets in the country.


He added that all arms and in the armed forces must be comprehensively audited, while asking the committees to report back to the house within four weeks.


The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that . Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, the majority leader of the House moved for the adoption of the resolution while . Ndidu Elelu, the minority leader seconded it. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,