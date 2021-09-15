Reps urge FG to complete MKO Abiola international airport in Osun

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to complete the MKO Abiola International Airport in Ido-Osun, Osun State.This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) on Wednesday.Salam noted that the MKO Abiola International Airport was situated in Ido-Osun, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, a community that hosted the first aviation activity in West Africa.He said that after the acquisition, an airstrip, which served as a take-off and landing platform for the West African Frontier Force during the second World War, was constructed in the area by the British government.

The site, which spanned over 839 hectares of land and located in a flat area, was considered by the British as a perfect site for aviation activities, and was thereafter made the first landing strip in British West Africa in preparation for the Second World War.Salam argued that historical sites, such as this, were meant to be revitalised and preserved to foster the appreciationof national history and heritage, expressing his worry that the current state of Osun state finances might not be able to complete the Airport as a huge capital outlay would be required.

When completed, he said the airport could facilitate trade, generate economic growth and ultimately create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the State, adding that if nothing was done to complete the project, the billions of naira already spent would have gone down the drain.

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to liaise with the Osun state government on the possibility of partnership on the project.The House further mandated its Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance. (NAN)

