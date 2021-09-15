Reps urge FG to complete MKO Abiola international airport in Osun

House of Representatives on Wednesday, urged Federal Government to  complete MKO Abiola International Airport in Ido-Osun, Osun State.This followed the of a motion by Rep Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) on Wednesday.Salam noted that MKO Abiola International Airport was situated in Ido-Osun, Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State, a community that hosted first aviation activity in .He said that after acquisition, an airstrip, which served as a take-off and landing platform for West African Frontier Force during second World War, was constructed in the area by the British government.

site, which spanned over 839 hectares of land and located in a flat area, was considered by British as a perfect site for aviation activities, and was thereafter made first landing strip in British in preparation for Second World War.Salam argued that historical sites, such as this, were meant to be revitalised and preserved to foster appreciationof national history and heritage, expressing his worry that current state of Osun state finances might not be able to complete the Airport as a huge capital outlay would be required.


When completed, he said airport could facilitate trade, generate economic growth and ultimately create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the State, adding that if nothing was done to complete the project, the billions of naira already spent would have gone down the drain.

The House urged the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to liaise the Osun state government on the possibility of partnership on the project.The House further mandated its Committee on Aviation compliance. (NAN)  

