Reps urge FG to beef-up security in Kogi communities over banditry, kidnapping

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to beef up security in Yagba axis of Kogi West senatorial district of the state following the activities banditry and kidnapers.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Leke Abejide(ADC-Kogi) on the floor of the House In Abuja on Tuesday.

Presenting his motion, the lawmaker, he stated that comparable violent attacks and kidnappings had been occurring on a weekly basis, in the area.

He stated that two individuals were abducted from the residence of a prominent businessman and political figure named Mr David Joseph, an

abduction that tragically resulted in the death of one of the victims.

He said the area had turned to epicentre of banditry and kidnapping, with criminals operating on a daily basis, leaving the local populace in a state of constant fear and despair.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to direct urgent attention and concentrated efforts towards the area.

The house urged the Chief of Defence Staff and the Inspector General of Police

to identify and profile each individual living in obscurity within the forests of the Yagba Federal Constituency.

It noted that lots of those living in that forest were non Nigerians and must be identified for security purposes.

The house further urged the IG-P to carry out a comprehensive mop-up of all arms, ammunition, AK-47, cutlasses, and other weapons in the possession of herders and individuals within the constituency.

It stated that there was a need to prohibit the public carrying such arms and weapons.

The house urged the Security Architecture, including the IG-P, Director General, DSS, the commandant General, NSCDC to comb Yagba forests and secure immediate release of victims and arrest the kidnappers.

The house also urged the Federal Government to set a comprehensive security strategy, in collaboration with local stakeholders to address the root causes of insecurity.(NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola