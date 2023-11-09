Reps urge FG to address fallout of tragic Ladipo market inferno

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to urgently address the fallout of the tragic fire incident that gutted the Ladipo plank market in Amukoko, Lagos.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Kalejaye Adebayo (APC-Lagos) during plenary in Abuja.

in his motion, he said the inferno resulted in the severe destruction of 351 shops, affecting approximately 1,000 traders.

He added that the tragic incident had left the affected traders and artisans in a state of distress and despair.

He said the market was not limited to the sale of planks but it also accommodated artisans such as tailors, fashion designers, and printers.

Adopting the motion, the house directed all appropriate emergency relief agencies of government to act and provide succor for the affected traders and residents.

The house also directed the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian services to provide adequate financial support to the affected markets and traders.

Also, the house directed the National Emergency Management Authority to provide emergency relief materials to the people.(NAN)

