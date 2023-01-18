Reps urge FG on alternative funding for Bida-Zungeru Road reconstruction

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to source for alternative funding for the reconstruction of Bida-Zungeru Highway in Niger.

This is sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Saidu Abdullahi (APC-Niger).

Moving the motion, Abdullahi noted that the 92km Bida-Zungeru Road was the preeminent link route between the north and south-western Nigeria.

He said the road was first constructed by Costain West Africa Ltd. in 1962 and reconstructed by the military regime of retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida in 1989.

Abdullahi said aside the recent maintenance on some failed portions of the road through the COVID-19 intervention fund by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency; no rehabilitation had been carried out on the road.

He said that a one-lane bridge on the road had also not been rehabilitated in more than 30 years.

The lawmaker said Zungeru town hosts the on-going 700mw hydroelectric power station project embarked upon by the Federal Government at the cost of 1.3 billion dollars.

He noted that the project was part of Federal Government’s strategies to reposition power generation in phases and upon completion, would have the recognition of a strategic national asset.

Abdullahi noted also that fund allocation for the redesigning and reconstruction of the road in the 2023 budget was grossly inadequate.

He said if reconstructed, the road would open up the western part of the country to Zungeru with positive impact on the country’s GDP through enhanced agricultural productivity and commercial activities.

The House consequently urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and other relevant stakeholders to explore Executive Order 007 of 2019 to fund the reconstruction of the road.

The order was based on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme to provide alternative funding sources. (NAN)