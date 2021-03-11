The House of Representatives ad hoc Committee on Abandoned Property has called for immediate sale of seized assets by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).Rep. Ademorin Kuye, chairman of the committee, said this at an investigative hearing on sales of abandoned property on Thursday in Abuja.Kuye said that as long as the EFCC kept the property in its custody, it would loose value and deteriorate, adding that such would not augur well for the country.

He said the Federal Government has said that part of the 2021 budget would be funded with the proceed from sales of seized property, adding that keeping the property would affect the budget.Kuye said the EFCC should ensure diligent prosecution of cases involving seized assets before offering them for sale.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

