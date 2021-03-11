Reps urge EFCC to commence sales of seized property

March 11, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



The ad hoc on Property has called immediate sale of seized assets by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).Rep. Ademorin Kuye, chairman of the , said this at an investigative hearing on sales of property on Thursday in .Kuye said that as long as the EFCC kept the property in its custody, it loose value and deteriorate, adding that such not augur well the country.

He said the Federal Government has said that of the be funded with the proceed from sales of seized property, adding that keeping the property affect the budget.Kuye said the EFCC should ensure diligent prosecution of cases involving seized assets before offering them sale.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,