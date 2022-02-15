Reps urge COAS, IGP to investigate invasion of five communities in Imo

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has urged the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the invasion of five communities in Ahiazu Local Government Area of Imo by law enforcement agents.

The house called for the unravelling of the perpetrators of the act, the reason for the invasion and the number of lives and property destroyed as well as the offenses committed by the communities.

The resolution followed the adoption of an urgent motion of public importance by Rep. Emeka Chinedu (PDP-Imo) on the floor of the house on Tuesday in Abuja.

The motion listed the five communities as Ihitteafoukwu, Umu Okirika, Oparanadim, Mpam, and Ogbor Umeze in Ahiazu LGA, which have been hitherto peaceful and quiet.

He said that the invasion commenced in the early hours of Feb. 12, by armed men suspected to be law enforcement agents.

Chinedu said that the action was contrary to the responsibility of law enforcement agencies “which is to maintain law and order and not embark on actions inimical to fundamental human rights of citizens.’’

He decried that Nigerians were tired of the high-handedness, unethical conducts and total disregard for rule of law and engagements of law enforcement agents.

He said though he believed in the fight against unlawful activities or any form of criminality, but it must be anchored on rule of law as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, especially when human lives and property were involved.

He said there was inherent danger in one-sided narrative as often packaged by law enforcement agents in such circumstances without thorough investigation “ and this is unhealthy for democracy’’.

He said that it was also an intolerable affront to fundamental human rights.

The house queried why communities that were not at war must be razed without taking into consideration the adverse effects of rendering the innocent homeless and depriving their loved ones of their breadwinners. (NAN)

