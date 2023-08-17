Reps under Speaker Abbas will be for all Nigerians, says Deputy Spokesperson

By Chimezie Godfrey

Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has assured Nigerians that the current leadership of the House would open the Parliament for all to engage.

This was, even as, Agbese submitted that the 10th House of Representatives would be a reflection of the Speaker, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaking during an interview with Armed Forces Radio on Thursday, Agbese said the major agenda of the House is to run an open parliament focused on transparency and accountability.

Agbese who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, said Rt. Hon Abbas and the entire leadership embody these virtues and it has already rubbed off on their colleagues.

“One of the agenda of the 10th House is to run an open parliament for transparency and accountability,” he said.

“We believe that if this is done, Nigerians will make input in legislation by feedback. That is why we have christened the 10th Reps as the People’s House.

“This was part of the reason that the Speaker expanded the House standing committees to reach out to more Nigerians. For example, the committee on banking and finance was broken into three.”

Extolling the Speaker, Agbese added: “Every organisation is a reflection of its leadership. The 10th House is a mirror of Rt Hon Abbas.

“He is an open-minded leader, transparent and just. A man of intellect with a posture to withstand pressure. For obvious national reasons, Nigerians are happy with this leadership.

“The Speaker has continued to preach engagement and enjoined us to see ourselves as every Nigerian.”

Agbese added that the 10th House is looking at several ways to enhance legislation and bring governance closer to the people.

Among the strategies considered, he said are the use of technology and regular town hall meetings.

“We are ready to make sacrifices for the peace and progress of Nigeria,” he noted. “We will work day and night to put executives on their toes.

“We have designed the town hall meetings across the geopolitical zones to get feedback and criticism from Nigerians. We don’t want praise.

“We are on leave from plenary, nothing like recess. Over 450 bills passed the first reading within 60 days, and 1,000 critical motions were raised. “

Agbese, however, urged Nigerians to unite in support of the House of Reps.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

