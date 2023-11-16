Reps turn back Service Chiefs representatives

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has turned back representatives of the Service Chiefs, insisting that the chiefs must appear before it on Nov. 21 as summoned.

The Speaker, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, said this after receiving the representatives of the chiefs at plenary on Thursday.

Abbas commended the representatives for appearing in the chamber, urging them to convey the message to the Service Chiefs for them to appear on Nov. 21 at 11 a. m.

The House had summoned the service chiefs for a debate on security challenges in the country.

But the lawmakers discovered that the service chiefs failed to attend personally by sending representatives to appear on their behalf.

The Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, rising on constitutional order, said the constitution empowered the House to invite any person, not only for the purpose of investigation but also for dialogue.

He said the service chiefs should have presented themselves before the house and not send representatives.

“It is not satisfactory that they are not here in person. I want to move that these sectoral engagements be suspended until the service chiefs come to address us personally,” he said. .(NAN)

