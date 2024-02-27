Reps to stop implementation of revised guidelines for verification of nurses’ certificates 

The House Representatives has resolved to stop the implementation of the revised guidelines for verifications of certificates of nurses and midwives by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

This followed a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Patrick Umoh (APC-Akwa-Ibom) at plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.

In his motion, he said the revised guidelines for verification of certificate(s) dated Feb. 7, 2024, issued by NMCN will come into force on March 1, 2024.

He said the revised guidelines stipulated that applicants for verification must have a minimum of two years of post-qualification experience from the date of issuance of a permanent practice license.

This, according to him, includes obtaining a letter of good standing from the Chief Executive Officer of the applicant’s place of work and the last training institution attended.

He added that the guidelines stated that the processing of applications would take a minimum of six months.

He said the requirement for two years of post-qualification experience before verification of the certificate was unreasonable, arbitrary, and unfair.

He further said that could restrict the freedom of nurses seeking education or additional skills and training in foreign universities.

He also said that the requirement that applicants for verification must obtain a letter of good standing from the CEO of the applicant’s place of work is capable of creating forced labor.

He added that it was also a form of modern slavery, as the applicant would be forced to be subject to the whims and caprices of the applicant’s employer.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the NMCN not to implement the Revised Guidelines for Verification dated Feb 7, pending the investigation by the House

The House mandated the House Committees on Health Institutions and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with the resolution.

The House also mandated the House Committees on Health Institutions and Legislative Compliance to investigate the controversy surrounding the Revised Guidelines and report to the House within six weeks. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola