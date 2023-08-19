Reps to run open parliament — Deputy Spokesperson

By Femi Ogunshola

Rep. Philip Agbese, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, says the major agenda of the 10th house is to run an open parliament focused on transparency and accountability.

He said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, adding that the 10th house was fully committed to run an open parliament for a better and prosperous Nigeria.

The lawmaker, who represents Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue, said the house leadership under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas had already set the ball rolling towards achieving an ideal nation.

He added that the 10th house was focused on actualising its promise to Nigerians individually and collectively as a parliament.

He listed economic liberation, serene business environment, accountable governance, personal freedom, social capital, safety, and security, education, and health as focal points of the house.

Agbese said for this reason, the leadership had set a pro-citizen agenda aimed at improving the welfare of Nigerians.

He added that the 10th house was looking at several ways to enhance legislation and bring governance closer to the people.

Among the strategies considered included the use of technology and regular town hall meetings, he said.

He said there was a new feeling of patriotism, commitment, and devotion to the Nigerian cause as far as members of the national assembly were concerned.

Agbese, therefore, urged Nigerians to continue to show support for the house in its quest to make life better for all, while assuring that in no distant time, the nation would experience a new lease of life. (NAN)

