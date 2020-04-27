Reps to resume plenary on April 28

Mr Patrick Giwa, the Clerk, House of Representatives, said on Sunday in Abuja, that the House would resume plenary on Tuesday, April 28, at 10.a.m.

Giwa in a statement said that the guidelines to avoid spread of COVID-19 would be given to members upon resumption.

“This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10a.m. Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption.

“The COVID-19 guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional guidelines developed by the House will be sent to members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption,” he said.

Giwa said that staff and aides of legislators are to work from home and would be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.

NAN recalls that the House adjourned plenary on March 24 , for two weeks to curb the spread of the virus and later extended resumption to April 27. (NAN)