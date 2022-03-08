Reps to reconsider 3 rejected gender bills

By Femi Ogunshola

Abuja, March 8, 2022(NAN) The House of Representatives has rescinded its decision on three gender-related bills which were earlier rejected.The decision was taken on Tuesday in Abuja after an executive session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three bills to be reconsidered are: Indigeneship bill, Citizenship bill and the 35 percent affirmative action on political parties bill.NAN reports that the Bill failed to sail on March 1 during voting on 68 amended clauses in the 1999 constitutional amendments.

The Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced the decision of the House said the bills would come up for voting in four weeks time.

He said that the action was to rescind three of the decisions that were taken on that day in the next four weeks, the house would come up for voting.

He said that situation where there is a difference in the voting results, he would rely on the constitution to rule on the harmonization since the constitution allowed the House to regulate itself.

According to him, “let me quickly touch on the clause. If we at that point have a difference, we will go for harmonization.

“The Constitution section allows the House to regulate its procedures. I will rely on the Constitution to harmonize”, he said.

Gbajabiamila, however called on the chairman, House committee on Rules and Business, Reps Abubarkar Fulata to move that the decision of the House be rescinded.

Fulata later moved the motion and it was seconded by the deputy minority leader of the House, Reo. Toby Okechukwu.

NAN reports that there was no dissenting voice when the Speaker called for a voice vote voice vote.

The decision of the House may not be unconnected with the series of protest by women group at the premises of the National Assembly.

NAN reports that the gesture may also be coming as a result of the International Women’s Day that is being mark today.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

