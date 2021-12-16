Reps to probe tax compliance by Bolt, Uber operators

The House Representatives resolved to setup an ad hoc committee to investigate the level compliance Information and Communication Technology (ICT) aided Transport Companies with the country’s extant tax laws.

The resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption a motion by Rep. Ganiyu Abiodun (APC-Lagos state) at plenty on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Abiodun said that in the economy, ICT was often regarded as a strategic tool for achieving success and competitiveness in organisations.

“In recent times, ICT had significant impacts on the way organisations operate, as it offers tremendous opportunities such as storing, processing, retrieving, disseminating and sharing information,” he said.

The rep said that ICT made transportation business very accessible, cheaper and lucrative especially in the urban areas.

“ICT has created many job opportunities for unemployed persons as the people’s desire for comfortable ride have enabled companies such as Bolt and Uber spread widely across the country.

“Many transportation activities now occur through online booking and payments which make the ordering the easier and efficient.

“Informed that the average weekly earnings Bolt and Uber drivers are about 60,000 to 120,000 while the companies take off 20 per cent and 25 per cent respectively as commission from the earnings each driver operating on their platforms.

“Cognisant that the companies have benefited from facilities the Federal Government such as road and security network which grants them ease doing business, thus they ought to be fully accountable and up to date in tax remittances,” he said.

He said it was clear whether the companies were fully compliant with the requirements the Companies and Allied Matters Act, considering that the were online.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker the house , Rep. Ahmed Wase said that the committee, when constituted was expected to report back within four weeks for further legislative action. (NAN)

