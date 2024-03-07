Reps to probe N200bn spent on 2023 population census

The House of Representatives is set to probe the N200 billion spent on the suspended 2023 Population and Housing Census.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Clement Akanni (PDP-Osun), during plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Akanni said the immediate-past administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, plannedto conduct another census in 2022 but the programme was later postponed to 2023.He said the former minister of state for budget and national planning, Mr Clem Agba said a total of N869 billion would be required for the exercise.

“This figure, according to theminister, included Post-Census-Activities, adding that the National Population Commission (NPC) said, it spent about 200 billion to prepare for the 2023 population and housing census.”According to him, the exercise was, however, suspended indefinitely by Buhari, a few days before leaving office.He added that the need to provide the nation with accurate and reliable demographic data for policyformulation and planning for sustainable development remained imperativeAdopting the motion, the house mandated the Committee on Population to invite the Director- General of the NPC, to explain how the N200 billion meant for the suspended 2023 population and housing census was spent.The house urged the committee to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.(NAN)