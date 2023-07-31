Reps to probe illegal sales of helicopters by NCAT

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets has resolved to probe alleged sales of two training helicopters by the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State.

Rep. Ademorin Kuye, the Chairman of the committee, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The chairman said the committee attention was drawn to the development through media reports on July 30, 2023, on the purported sale of 2 Bell 206L-3 helicopters.

He said the helicopters were public assets acquired for training pilots by the NCAT for N1.2 billion.

“The Sale of the helicopters under the pretext of underutilisation by the authorities of the College of Aviation in March 2023 has now become a symptom of the worrying trend of asset stripping.”

This according to him cut across all sectors of the economy by all MDAs toward the twilight of the last administration.

“This is in spite the offer of Nigerian Navy to acquire same and possibly use to address the security challenge facing the country in the area of oil pipeline vandalisation and crude oil theft.”

He said the committee equally felt the assets could have been converted to the use of Nigerian Police to fight banditry and insurgency in the country.

He said the urgency in the sales and concession of public assets at the twilight of the last administration called for suspicion since the supposed approval was gotten from that administration.

He said it was only right that the new administration is allowed to be part of the completion of the sale process if there were no hidden agenda.

He said the committee would investigate the sale of those important training national assets to ensure that due process was followed and that the country was not shortchanged in the deal. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

