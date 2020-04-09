Reps to monitor Chinese medical personnel, says Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives is to monitor the activities of the Chinese medical personnel that came into the country on Wednesday for the delivery of materials and equipment to the Nigerian government in the fight against coronavirus (Covid-19), the Speaker, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has said.The Speaker said the need to monitor the movement of the Chinese medical personnel became important following fears expressed by Nigerians over their coming into the country.



This is even as the Speaker mooted a legislation for donation to government by the private sector and individuals, noting that there should be means of discouraging reneging on donations publicly made.

Gbajabiamila made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday during a meeting on the update on Covid-19 between the leadership of the National Assembly and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) where he emphasized the need for legislation for the disbursement of government and private funds for the pandemic.



He said without legislation, coupled with the fact that disbursement of government funds must be as prescribed by law, spending from the Covid-19 funds may become a subject of litigation.

He also expressed disappointment with the disclosure that medical and other personnel at the entry points and hospitals working on the coronavirus pandemic are yet to be paid hazard allowance.

The Speaker inquired from the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire about the whereabouts of the Chinese medical personnel and if they were subjected to the laid down protocol of the disease.



He said: “This engagement is to see how we can make things better. The Chinese medical personnel, are they coming to upgrade our laboratories, are you accepting them? Who are the technicians that have been running the Kaduna and Kano laboratories before now?

“Where are the Chinese personnel as we speak? How are you sure that the Chinese company responsible for this arrangement is complying with your directives?”

The Speaker also said since the disease is highly infectious, let the authorities test as many Nigerians as possible.



“My point is, let us begin to test everybody since the disease is highly infectious. We have a problem of contact tracing with people giving wrong addresses. Have you tried tracing them through the Immigration Service and telecommunication companies since there are other details that can be sourced from those windows?”

On the issue of legislative backing for funds devoted to the Covid-19 cause, the Speaker noted that disbursement from the fund without the approval of the National Assembly could become controversial.

“What we are trying to do is to see if constitutional provision is brought to bear on this issue as stated by Section 80 of the constitution, that disbursement from the coffers of government can only be in a manner prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.

“What we can do is to convene as soon as possible and give you, even if it is a one line item for you to appropriate this monies, this is because to do otherwise may become a subject of litigation, and the court can say you have no power to disburse from the money that is coming to the coffers of government,” Gbajabiamila added.



On the legislation against reneging on donations publicly made, the Speaker said: “Right now, there is no consequence for reneging on promised made on donations because there is no legislation. There must be some form of legislation to that effect, an instrument to compel pledges must be in place.”

In his response, the Minister of Health, Ehanire said the Chinese medical personnel were duly tested and quarantined in a facility belonging to the Chinese company that was responsible for the arrangement.

The Minister also said foreign airlines and embassies were cooperative in solving the challenge of tracing contacts of the indexes of the virus.

On his part, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who is also the Chairman of PTF, Boss Mustapha, in aligning with the position of the Speaker on the need for the legislation also assured that a comprehensive welfare package is being processed.

Others at the meeting that included the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan were the Ministers of the Aviation, Environment, Information and Foreign Affairs as well members of the PTF on Covid-19.