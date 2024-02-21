Reps to investigate privatisation, concession of FG Silos 

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the privatisation and concession of Federal Government silos across the country.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Inuwa Garba (APC-Gombe) during plenary in Abuja.

In his motion, he said that the Federal Government had concessioned 22 out of its 33 Silo complexes across the country to the private sector.

He said that there was a need to scrutinise the circumstances surrounding the privatisation or concession of those silos for grain storage in the country.

Garba said that there was a need to investigate the entire process, including the criteria used for the selection of private entities.

The legislator added that this was due to the vital role the silos played in ensuring food security and access to affordable grains across the country.

He also said that transparency in the bidding process must be proven to ensure accountability in public administration and uphold the principles of fairness and equity.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of priority, consider subsidising agriculture to revitalise the economy and improve food security in Nigeria.

The House mandated the Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Privatisation and Commercialisation, Public Assets, to investigate the privatisation and concession of 22 out of 33 government silos.

The House also resolved that other critical national assets of the government negotiated without due process must be probed and investigated.

It urged the committee to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Meanwhile, Garba, while explaining the motion at a news conference, said it was wrong for the government to have privatised or concessioned the silos.

“I feel it is very wrong to privatise the silos that are meant for the government to have food security by having food storage in order to support and alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.” (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola