The House of Representatives on Wednesday mandated its Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to investigate the deteriorating state of public infrastructure in the federal capital.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Yusuf Tajudeen (PDP-Kogi) in Abuja, which stated that the FCT was now experiencing an all-time low in terms of infrastructure and environmental development.

Moving the motion, Tajudeen noted that infrastructure decay in roads, un-channeled drainage systems, uncleared debris, damaged and blocked manholes, ineffective street lights and nonfunctional traffic lights were now the common features.

He expressed concerned that the growing infrastructural decay in the FCT, if unchecked, could lead to health, social and security challenges among the residents and visitors.

He added that visitors daily come in large numbers to the city.

The lawmaker said that the present dilapidated condition of public infrastructure in the city centre had the potential of slowing down meaningful investment and development.

According to him, despite the yearly budgetary allocation to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the maintenance, rehabilitation and upgrade of infrastructure, the FCTA and relevant agencies have serially exhibited gross inefficiency.

“The FCTA has also exhibited outright ineptitude and apparent non-commitment to their responsibilities,’’ he said.

The House, however, urged the Committee on FCT to report back within two weeks for further legislative action. (NAN)

