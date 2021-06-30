Reps to investigate alleged non-payment of army personnel allowances

The House of Representatives has resolved that the Committee on Army should investigate the disbursement of Non-Regular Allowances to Army personnel from 2017 till date.

The resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Abubakar Nalaraba (APC-Nasarawa) at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Nalaraba said that the significant upward review of non-regular allowance of the Nigerian Army in 2017 was to ensure that serving personnel were adequately remunerated.

According to him, this is to ensure that the personnel are motivated for optimum performance in provision of adequate security in the country.

“The non-regular allowance which includes payments such as First 28 days allowance, Operations allowance and Duty Tour Allowance of soldiers and officers was necessitated to mitigate the effects of current economic realities on the welfare of troops and entire personnel of Nigerian Army.

“Aware that the increment was captured in the Manual of Finance Administration (MAFA) and approved for implementation by the President and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces of Nigeria on 26‘” January 2018.

“Concerned that despite the increment in budgetary provision for the allowances from N283 billion in 2020 to about N380 billion in 2021, the welfare of Army personnel have not felt the corresponding effect.

“Personnel of Nigerian Army involved in internal security operations, training and performance of other military duties are still being owed various types of non-regular allowances,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that the personnel were being owed in spite of the fact that the country is besieged by several security challenges.

He said that the army is currently saddled with internal security operations which include anti-insurgency operations in the North East, anti-banditry operations in the North West, anti- bunkering in the South-South and anti-kidnapping across the country.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the House Committee on Army to investigate and report back within four weeks for further legislative action. (NAN)

