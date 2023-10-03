Reps to investigate alleged malpractice by oil coy

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate alleged malpractices by Sterling Oil Exploration Company in its operations in Akwa Ibom.

The resolution was sequel to the reception of a petition by Social Justice and Civil Rights Awareness Initiative signed by Mr Elozie Umegwa.

The petition which was laid on the floor of the house by Rep. David Umar (PDP-Kaduna) alleged that the company was engaged in contract splitting, breach of local content law, contract racketeering among others.

“The petition is by Social Justice and Civil Rights Awareness Initiative and it is signed by Mr Elozie Umegwa.

“We want to lay this petition so that it can be investigated by the appropriate committee,” he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu referred the petition to the House Committee on Public Petition for further legislative action.(NAN)

