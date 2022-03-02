Reps to investigate alleged duplication of duties by agencies

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate alleged duplication of duties and overlapping of functions by government’s agencies.



This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Mohammed Monguno (APC- Borno) on the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja.



In his motion, Monguno noted that though Section 153(1) of the Constitution established.



certain Federal Executive Bodies, Section 4(2) of the 1999 Constitution however, empowered the National Assembly to repeal obsolete laws in the country.



Accordingnto him, the law also empowers it to enact new ones for the good governance of the country.



He said that Nigeria has been gaining on the world index of Ease of Doing Business (EDB) moving from the 145th position in 2019 to 131st position in 2020, hence the need to consolidate on this improvement.



He said with the existing 1,484 government agencies in the country and the obvious attendant duplication of functions and clash of interests, there was a likelihood of the latest World Bank annual ratings to slide.



He said that he believed in the need for stock-taking and review the functions of all government agencies.



The House therefore, resolved to ascertain the root cause of regular bickering among some departments, boards, parastatals and corporations in the country.



The House also resolved to establish areas of mergers, synergies and justification of the existence of some established government agencies, that might have outlived their usefulness in the current digital age.(NAN)

