Reps to investigate agricultural loans, disbursement to farmers

June 9, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project



The of Representatives has mandated its committee banking and currency to investigate disbursements of all agricultural loans and credit facilities to farmers.This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep.

 Chike Okafor (–Imo) the floor of the Wednesday in Abuja.Speaking the motion, Okafor said that the should from 2009 to enhance national .He said that from 2009 to date, the Federal Government approved  disbursement of funds to farmers in various schemes to the tune of over N275 billion.This according to him, ranges from commercial agricultural credit scheme to Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending ().

He said that the gesture was to help farmers to improve agricultural production and guarantee in the country.According to him,  since the approval, farmers have been able to access the loans due to stringent conditions attached to the loan.

He said that the conditions attached by banks from prospective borrowers had made it impossible for to access the loan.He expressed concern that food production had attained the expected level  in spite of the approval of over N 275 billion facilities to farmers.He expressed worry that the projected diversification of the economy from an oil base to agricultural base would be achieved.(NAN)

