Reps to hold another security summit

The House of Representatives will hold a security summit to explore new ways of addressing the current security challenges in the country.

The Speaker, Mr Tajuddeen Abbas made this known on Monday in Abuja in his remark at the resumption of plenary after the Christmas and New Year holiday.

Abbas said that the country had been caught in the vicious grip of insecurity in spite numerous measures, as such new approaches should be explored to build a cohesive, peaceful and prosperous nation.

According to him, the conventional approaches to security are no longer sufficient and the National Legislative Security Summit will harness new ideas and solutions from stakeholders to tackle the menace.

“It is time to harness our collective expertise, to break the silos that have hindered our progress, and to chart a new course towards peace and stability.

“This aligns with our constitutional mandate as parliament to enact laws that strengthen our security framework, allocate resources wisely,” he added.

Abbas charged relevant security committees of the House to engage with the security chiefs on some of the most immediate measures and resources needed to improve security across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the 9th House of Reps under former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had organised similar summit on May 26, 2021, and made some far reaching recommendations. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola

