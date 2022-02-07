Reps to ensure institutions comply with safety standards

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, has promised to ensure that safety standards and regulations are observed in public and private institutions.

The committee Chairman, Rep. Ibrahim Hamza (APC-Kaduna) in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday said the committee would beam its serachlights on all institutions in the country.

“We have commenced on-the-spot assessment of some companies such as manufacturing, oil and gas among others operating within Port Harcourt,.

“This assessment commenced few days after Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd announced that its offshore facility at the Ukpokiti Terminal at Escravos (Ugborodo), Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta, was engulfed by fire.

“The company said that out of the 10 crew members on board of the facility that went into flames, one person has been confirmed dead and three others rescued alive, five days after the explosion.

“The facility serves as the primary production facility for Oil Mining Lease 108, located offshore in the western Niger Delta, has a processing capacity of 22,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels.’’

Hamza said that the committee would also investigate media reports alleging 11-day gas leak from the Conoil Producing Limited facility.

According to the media report, the leak occurred on Oct. 31, 2021 which led to a series of protests and unrest in Sangana in the Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The report claimed that no fewer than 18 persons were declared missing following the incident which occurred in one of the private operating Floating Platform Storage Offloading belonging to Conoco.

Hamza said that the resolution of the committee to ensure that all private and public institutions complied with safety standard was in line with the 9th House of Representatives Legislative Agenda. (NAN)

