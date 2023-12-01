Reps to commence 2024 budget defence immediately

The Nigeria’s House of Representatives is working assidously to expedite legislative actions in passing the 2024 Appropriation Bill, Spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi (Jnr) has revealed.

According to the Spokesperson of the House, the move was in line with the mandate given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to sustain the January-December budget cycle system.

On Wednesday, President Tinubu presented a record N27 trillion as the proposed budget for 2024, before a joint session of the senate and House of Representatives.

Tinubu asked the lawmakers to expedite the consideration of the budget and ensure that the Appropriation Bill is passed before January 2024.

The House subsequently suspended its rules and convoked a plenary on Friday, having started a debate on the general principles of the Appropriation Bill.

The Bill scaled second reading during plenary on Friday after an extensive two-day debate by the Lawmakers.

A statement personally signed by the House Spokesperson Friday night, further assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would do everything within its powers to round up legislative activities on the Bill for onward movement to the President for his assent, within a short time.

“Following the presentation of the 2024 Appropriation Bill by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, legislative action on the bill has commenced in earnest.

“The House of Representatives held plenary on Thursday, November 30, and Friday, December 1, 2023, to debate the bill extensively, further to which the bill passed Second Reading, and was committed to the House Committee on Appropriation.

“On Saturday, December 2, 2023, further legislative steps would be taken, including a briefing by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, to guide the leadership of all House Standing Committees on the standardised process of scrutiny and consideration of the budget proposal, as well as the process of engaging the Ministries, Departments and Agencies for budget defence.

“The House Committee on Appropriation has further released the Sectoral Allocations for due scrutiny”, Rotimi said.

While assuring that the budget defence by MDAs would kickstart early next week, the Spokesperson also assured that, “in line with our Legislative Agenda, the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives remains committed to ensuring a transparent, inclusive, and thorough process of budget consideration”.

