Reps to adopt holistic approach against leakage of classified security information

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives, has resolved to adopt a holistic approach to address the problem of leakages of classified information from security agencies.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Rep. Adedeji Olajide (APC-Oyo).

Presenting the motion, Olajide said that the primary aim of the government was to protect lives and property of the citizens.

He said that high rate of leakages of classified documents; especially on the social media had hindered the fight against security challenge in the country.

He said that compromised classified information often led to high rate of attacks on security agents by bandits, especially during rapid response.

‘’This official anomaly has become a worrisome national security issue that requires urgent intervention.

“If the chief of army staff decries the leakage of classified documents appearing on social media, then there is a serious issue at our hand as a nation.

“It’s our duty as legislators to call for forensic investigation of all our security agencies, leakages in the public sectors discredits the government, weakens the action plan and undermines the national security of the country,’’ he said.

Adopting the motion, the House resolved to create a joint committee on national security intelligence, information technology and defence to carry out a forensic data storage, data protection and flow of information of security agencies.

The House also promised to assess the level of data security at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the National Identity Management Commission.(NIMC) and other data collection agencies.(NAN)

