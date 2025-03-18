Reps task SON on eradication of fake building materials

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to step up actions on its functions and stamp out fake building materials from Nigerian

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to step up actions on its functions and stamp out fake building materials from Nigerian markets.

The call was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Billy Osawaru (APC- Edo) at plenary in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Osawaru said that incessant occurrence of building collapse in the country had been attributed to the use of substandard materials.

He said that poor construction practices and inadequate enforcement of building codes by the authorities were some of the factors responsible for cases of building collapse.

Osawaru supporting his argument with data from the Building Collapse Prevention Guild, added that Nigeria recorded 47 building collapses across 14 states in 2024.

He said that Lagos state alone accounted for about 56 per cent with 13 incidents, followed by Abuja with 4.37 per cent, having recorded six collapse incidents.

According to him, SON is saddled with the responsibilities to; among others, undertake investigations as necessary into the quality of facilities, materials and products in Nigeria.

He said that SON is expected to establish a quality assurance system, including certification of factories, products and laboratories.

The lawmaker said the constant issue of substandard materials had sent numerous lives to their early graves.

He said it is very regrettable to state that at least, three buildings have collapsed in different states within January.

“This has led to several deaths and casualties, which is a clear indication that SON has not done enough to prevent further occurrences.

“A study has revealed that poor quality of materials and cheap-labour contributed about 53 per cent of building collapse in Nigeria with most of them being private residential buildings executed by indigenous companies and locals.

“SON allegedly reversed its decision to shut down 18 companies implicated in the production and distribution of substandard building materials, particularly iron rod manufacturers.

“The reversal, reportedly influenced by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has sparked criticism from different quarters, raising concerns over government’s commitment to enforcing quality standards in the construction industry.

“The alleged defaulted companies responsible for production of substandard building materials, especially irons hide under the weak enforcement mechanisms in Nigeria to flood the market with inferior products.

“These companies export products of high quality to countries where substandard materials are not tolerated.”

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas mandated Committees on Industry and Trade to investigate the allegation on SON’s reversal of its decision to shut down the 18 companies and report back to the house within four legislative weeks. (NAN)