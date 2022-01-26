Reps task NADDC on mass production of electric cars in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has tasked the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to produce a workable plan for mass production of electric cars the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion of public importance by Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) on Wednesday Abuja during plenary.Presenting the motion, Bension noted that the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) recently unveiled its five–seater electric car, Christened Lion Ozumba 551.He added that the car, which was said to be part of the drive to accord innovation and technology attention the institution was made with 80 per cent locally made materials.He added that the car could cover a distance of 30–kilometer distance when fully charged.“

Tertiary institutions are for the discovery, proper dissemination and applicationof knowledge,” he said.He said that research was to economic and sustainable development, adding that if tertiary institutions the country were funded, it could result an industrial revolution for the country.

The House therefore, urged the Government to fund institutions involved research in the production of electric and solar cars.It mandated the Committees on Tertiary Education and Services, Land Transport, Environment andScience and Technology to engage stakeholders issue.

The House urged the committee to mandate stakeholders to design a 10–year -action plan to improve the research capabilities of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions in order to improve the automobile industry.(NAN)

