Reps task NADDC on mass production of electric cars in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has tasked the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to produce a workable plan for mass production of electric cars in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion of public importance by Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) on Wednesday in Abuja during plenary.Presenting the motion, Bension noted that the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) recently unveiled its five–seater electric car, Christened Lion Ozumba 551.He added that the car, which was said to be part of the drive to accord innovation and technology attention in the institution was made with 80 per cent locally made materials.He added that the car could cover a distance of 30–kilometer distance when fully charged.“

Tertiary institutions are essential for the discovery, proper dissemination and applicationof knowledge,” he said.He said that research was essential to economic and sustainable development, adding that if tertiary institutions in the country were adequately funded, it could result in an industrial revolution for the country.

The House therefore, urged the Federal Government to adequately fund institutions involved in research in the production of electric and solar cars.It mandated the Committees on Tertiary Education and Services, Land Transport, Environment andScience and Technology to engage stakeholders on the issue.

The House urged the committee to mandate stakeholders to design a 10–year -action plan to improve the research capabilities of Nigeria’s tertiary institutions in order to improve the automobile industry.(NAN)

