Reps task  institute  on proper packaging of Nigerian herbal medicines

The has charged the Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) to ensure proper packaging for local herbal medicines.

Rep. Solomon Maren, a member of the Committee on Science and Technology

said this on Friday when the management of NARICT appeared before the committee for 2022 budget defence Abuja.

He said that research had shown that herbal medicines other countries were not better than those produced Nigeria.

“All other herbal medicines that come from all over the world through the borders are not more efficient treatment than the ones produced Nigeria.

“But if you look at the way and manner they are packaged, even if they will not do the work, people will buy and somehow psychologically, some results.

think there is a need for you to a very special company that is into packaging to help you some of the things you produce, this is the only way you can breakthrough,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Director General of the institute, Prof. Jeffery Barminas said that the institute had developed several products hand sanitisers for prevention against COVID-19 infection.

He said that the institute under-staffed and on the committee to use its powers to allow the institute to employ new staff.

“We have 13 products as at today, four already have NAFDAC recognition and we are moving into the first stage of clinical trials.

“The last time we employed new staff was 2018 so we want to appeal to the committee to talk to those charge to enable us to employ,’’ he said.

Barminas said that 2021, N900 million budgeted for the agency’s operation of which N744 million has been release and spread over 65 projects.(NAN)

