Reps task  institute  on proper packaging of Nigerian herbal medicines

The House of Representatives has charged the National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) to ensure proper packaging for local herbal medicines.

Rep. Solomon Maren, a member of the House of Representatives Committee on Science and Technology

said this on Friday when the management of NARICT appeared before the committee for 2022 budget defence in Abuja.

He said that research had shown that herbal medicines in other countries were not better than those produced in Nigeria.

“All other herbal medicines that come from all over the world through the borders are not more efficient in treatment than the ones produced in Nigeria.

“But if you look at the way and manner they are packaged, even if they will not do the work, people will buy and somehow psychologically, some get results.

“In think there is a need for you to commission a very special company that is into packaging to help you package some of the things you produce, this is the only way you can breakthrough,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Director General of the institute, Prof. Jeffery Barminas said that the institute had developed several products including hand sanitisers for prevention against COVID-19 infection.

He said that the institute was under-staffed and called on the committee to use its powers to allow the institute to employ new staff.

“We have 13 products as at today, four already have NAFDAC recognition and we are moving into the first stage of clinical trials.

“The last time we employed new staff was in 2018 so we want to appeal to the committee to talk to those in charge to enable us to employ,’’ he said.

Barminas said that in 2021, N900 million was budgeted for the agency’s operation of which N744 million has been release and was spread over 65 projects.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...