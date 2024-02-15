Reps task I-G on implementation of community policing

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to fully implement community policing as outlined in section 15 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

The call followed the adoption of Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by Rep. Asama Ago (LP-Plateau) at plenary on Thursday.

Ago recalled that the House of Representatives had passed several resolutions on attacks by assailants in communities across Nigeria.

He said in spite of the numerous resolution arising from motions, communities still continue to be victims of heinous attacks.

According to him, all efforts of the security agencies seems inadequate because of the overwhelming nature of the situation.

The lawmaker said that the atrocious killings have become incessant in several communities across the federation with recent attacks in Nkienzha community of Bassa LGA, Plateau State

“I am aware that the Police Act, 2020 provides for the establishment of Community Policing as stipulated explicitly in Section 113, 114, 116 and 117 of the Act.

“That of 113.-(1) says for the effective and efficient policing of communities in a state or Federal Capital Territory, the Commissioner of Police of a State shall establish Community Policing Committee which shall consist of representatives of the Police Force and the local community in the state.

“It says a Commissioner of Police of a state shall establish Community SubPolicing Committee at all Divisional Police Headquarters in the state or Federal Capital Territory.

“Subject to section 116 (1) (b) of this Act, the Commissioner of Police and members designated by him from time to time for the purpose, shall be members of the Policing Committees and Sub-Policing Committees established at various police formations.

“Section 114.-(1) says a Commissioner of Police of a state or Federal Capital Territory shall, in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders in the community, establish Divisional Community Policing Committee in all Police Divisions within the state,” he said.

The lawmaker said that despite the commencement of the Police Act (2020), the aspect of community policing is yet to be fully implemented.

The house observed a minute silence in honour of innocent victims of horrendous attack across the country.

In summary, the Speaker of the house, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, mandated the Committees on Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance and report back to the house within four weeks. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo