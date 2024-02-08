Reps task FG on planned recall of heads of foreign mission

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to put on hold its planned recall of heads of chancery from Nigeria’s foreign missions abroad.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance by Rep. Umar Ajilo (APC-Kaduna) during plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Ajilo said that Nigeria recalled all its ambassadors in a major diplomatic shakeup in 2023.

This, he said, generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, particularly scholars of international affairs as many viewed it as a sign of instability.

The lawmaker said such recall at a time when Nigeria had no Ambassadors, would give credence to the dangerous assertion of political instability in the country.

This, he said, would be hazardous to Nigerian diplomatic relations with other countries and a huge disservice to Nigerians abroad. (NAN).

By Femi Ogunshola