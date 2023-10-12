Reps task FG on Nigeria’s out-of-school children

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has tasked the Federal Government to strive hard to enrol Nigeria’s out-of-school girls by introducing free and compulsory education for the girl child across the country.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Kafilat Ogbara (APC-Lagos) on the floor of the House in Abuja on Thursday.

The motion was on the commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child.

She said the last survey by UNICEF revealed that 18.5 million children were out of school in Nigeria, 60 per cent of which were girls.

She said adolescent girls had the right to a safe, educated and healthy life, adding that investing in girls’ leadership included creating space and platforms for girls to raise their voices at every level of policy

making.

“The International Day of the Girl Child acknowledges the importance, power and potential of adolescent girls around the world by spotlighting other issues such as poor learning opportunities,” he said.

These according to her included discrimination, tackling issues posed by stereotypes and exclusion of children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities.

Ogbara expressed concern over the high number of out-of-school girls that engaged in drug abuse and other vices in Nigeria.

She said that investment in critical steps such as the Girls Rights under the Convention of the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) would help to fast track the SDG goals.

The lawmaker added that the current trend in Nigeria revealed that young girls who were sexually abused by their parents/guardians, returned back to the same house where they were abused after police intervention.

The House urged Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) saddled with the responsibility of training and empowerment to ensure compulsory vocational skills for the girl child.

The House mandated its Committee on Women Affairs to engage with all relevant MDAs to ensure compliance.(NAN)

