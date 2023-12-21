Reps task FG on erosion in Bayelsa communities

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to tackle the menace of erosion in Bayelsa communities.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Oboku Oforji (PDP-Bayelsa) in Abuja on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Oforji said that landslides from coastal erosion originating from the Ikoli River had submerged lots of buildings in the area, causing hardship on the people, affecting their economic livelihoods and causing children to travel long distances for basic education.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to resettle displaced persons in affected areas and provide relief materials to them.

It tasked the Committee on Environment to visit the committees for a first class information on the problem report back within four weeks for further legislative action. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola

