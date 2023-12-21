Friday, December 22, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectReps task FG on erosion in Bayelsa communities
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectEnvironmentProjectNews

Reps task FG on erosion in Bayelsa communities

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
26

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to tackle the menace of erosion in Bayelsa communities.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Oboku Oforji (PDP-Bayelsa) in Abuja on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Oforji said that landslides from coastal erosion originating from the Ikoli River had submerged lots of buildings in the area, causing hardship on the people, affecting their economic livelihoods and causing children to travel long distances for basic education.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to resettle displaced persons in affected areas and provide relief materials to them.

It tasked the Committee on Environment to visit the committees for a first class information on the problem report back within four weeks for further legislative action. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola

Previous article
Banditry: Minister highlights FG’s initiative to meet infrastructure needs of worst-hit states
Next article
Salihu Lukman and the Thankless Job of Reforming the APC, By Jibrin Ibrahim
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.