Reps task FG on Auchi-Okene road

June 16, 2021



Two members of House of Representatives from Edo appealed to the Federal Government to repair the Okpella- Expressway to ease the hardship of commuters and motorists road.

The lawmakers made the appeal in a conference in Auchi on Wednesday.

Rep. Peter Akpatason (APC-Edo) Akoko Edo Federal Constituency and Rep. Johnson Oghuma (APC-Edo) Etsako Federal Constituency urged the Federal Government to urgent attention to the road.

Oghuma lamented that the road, which serves as a major economic access to the northern part of the country from South had completely collapsed.

He said the poor of the road posed a serious challenge to the movement of goods and from the north to the other parts of the country.

As a temporary step, he urged government to immediately repair the failed portions road, saying that “the road is in bad shape’’.

On his part, Akpatason said that they had moved a motion floor of the house to draw the Federal Government’s attention to the deplorable of the road.

“I think the Federal Government needs to a state of emergency on this road because it is in a state of disrepair.

“We engaged the of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola on the deplorable state of the road with the aim to priority attention to its repair,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that the people from his constituency had been asking so many questions about the of the road and urged government to come to the rescue of the people.

“The road is not passable and we are not happy, we want to be travelling home with ease.

“We are hoping they secure funds so that the contractor can go back to work,’’ Akpatason said.

