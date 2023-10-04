Reps task FG on 33/11KVA power line in Sokoto state

By EricJames Ochigbo

The House of Representatives has urged the Ministry of Power to reactivate the collapsed 33/11KVA power line in Sokoto State.



This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Bello Ambursa (APC-Sokoto) at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Ambursa said that for the past nine and a half years, the Sokoto East Federal Constituency, consisting of eight Local Government Areas, had been in complete darkness.

He said that institutions such as schools, hospitals, banks and other commercial organisations had been operating under challenging circumstances without electricity.

“Office machinery, equipment and facilities in the area are dilapidated and in comatose state, owing to lack of power supply.

“There is need to reactivate the 33/11KVA electric line to rectify the situation of Kware and Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency, Sokoto state,” he said.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu mandated the house Committees on Power and Appropriations to ensure compliance. (NAN)

