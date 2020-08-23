Reps tackling nation’s security challenges – Spokesperson

By Haruna Salami

The House of Representatives, has reiterated the resolve of the National Assembly, NASS, particularly the House of Representatives to tackle the current insecurity in Nigeria.

The Spokesperson, Benjamin Kalu in an interview with journalists in Abuja, said the House had come up with a comprehensive approach to tackle the problem of insecurity in Nigeria.

He said “we have set for ourselves, certain measurable actions for the short, mid and long term” to ensure that Nigerians and their property are secured”.

Rep. Kalu listed legislations and provision of funding in the 2021 and 2022 budgets for recruitment and training of new security operatives to strengthen the security sector’s workforce, fund the implementation of community policing, civil-military relations and crime prevention;

Others are “approve the procurement of modern security equipment in line with the Defence Procurement Policy; enact laws to support structured funding of the Armed Forces to improve military readiness and enhance our capacity to respond to present and emerging threats to national security.”

Speaking specifically on the seemingly unending insurgency in the Northeast as well as the herders and farmers clashes in the Middle Belt and Southern part of Nigeria, Rep. Kalu decried the lack of adequate equipment for the Nigerian security agencies in the face of daunting challenges before it.

“For over a decade, Nigeria has contended with a recalcitrant insurgency in the North-Eastern part of the country that continues to transform, adapting itself to changing circumstances, yet remaining a significant threat to lives and property, and a drain on limited national resources.

Similarly, the North-West and North-Central have witnessed several incidences of banditry, cattle rustling and communal clashes between farmers and herders while the South-South and South-East regions have continued to experience various agitations.

“In addition to these are criminal activities such as cybercrime, drug trafficking, organised crime, human trafficking, piracy and kidnapping, amongst others. While struggling valiantly to address these challenges, the security forces are not suitably equipped to prevail in the Herculean task of protecting our lives, property and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson said.

Kalu, however said that a bill was already before the House which is intended to fix the funding gap for the Nigerian Armed Forces in order to provide a lasting solution to the problems facing the security forces.

“We also promised Nigerians that between June 2020 and May 2021, we would enact legislation to support structured funding of the Armed Forces to improve military readiness and enhance our capacity to respond to present and emerging threats to national security. It will interest you to know that presently, we already have The Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund (Establishment) Bill 2020 sponsored by Rep. Babajide Benson, which has passed second reading and is scheduled for public hearing upon resumption.

The essence of the bill is to provide special financial support for the revamping of the Nigerian Armed Forces and to also provide for regular training of Armed Forces personnel as well as the provision of modern security and defence equipment and other related matters,” Kalu explained.

He urged Nigerians to actively participate in the public hearing of the Nigerian Armed Forces Support Fund (Establishment) Bill which will come up as soon as the House resumes from vacation.