Reps summon NNPC, NPA, NIMASA others over PPPs, concessions

The House of Representatives has summoned the Chief Executive Officers of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) over the management of Public Private Partnerships, PPPs and Concessions since 1999.

The House of Reps joint Committee on Public Assets and Special Duties summoned the CEO during an investigative hearing on PPPs and Concessions in Abuja.

Also summoned include: the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Ministry of Agriculture, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA)

Others include: Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) Transition Company of Nigeria (TCN) Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)among others.

Rep. Ademorin Kuye, the lead chairman of the investigative hearing said the invitation became necessary in view of the need to meticulously evaluate the performance of PPP programmes and concession. agreement.

He added that this had been instrumental to the infrastructural landscape of Nigeria since 1999.

Kuye said that “PPPs initiatives and concession agreements were envisioned as beacons of innovation and efficiency, adding that it was aimed at propelling Nigeria to new heights of development for global competitiveness.

According to him, they promised not just roads, bridges, buildings, power, transportation, aviation, resources and solid minerals, but education, energy, mineral framework for sustainable growth and public welfare.

” It is our responsibility and mandate, to ascertain the extent to which they have honored their promises, followed due process, laid down terms of operation and chart a course for their optimisation, ” he said.

He restated government commitment to ensure that public assets and public – private partnerships operate within the frameworks of integrity and delivered value to every Nigerian.

He said, “We are not here to cast aspirations but to foster a climate of improvement.”

According to him, the investigation will cover tne gamut of sectors impacted by these PPPs from the bustling transport hubs to the power plants, oil and gas, aviation, agriculture etc.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the moves to investigate PPPs was sequel to the House resolution in February. (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola