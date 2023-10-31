Reps summon NIGCOMSAT, NUPRE, others over N20. 853bn audit query

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has summoned the leadership of the Nigeria Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT), Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRE), and other government agencies to address a significant N20.853 billion audit query.

Other agencies included in this action are the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and three other entities.

The committee, led by Rep. Bamidele Salam, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum for these agencies to appear before it.

The audit queries, totaling N20.853 billion, were raised against these agencies by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Notable among the summoned agencies are the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and the Federal University of Petroleum Studies in Effurum, Delta State.

Salam emphasised that this decision followed the agencies’ absence during a committee sitting aimed at addressing the audit queries against them.

He also issued a stern warning, stating that this invitation represents the final notice before a warrant of arrest could be issued against the heads of these agencies.

Out of the six invited entities, only the Rural Electrification Agency sent letters to the committee requesting that the Chief Executive Officer be excused from attending the hearing.

Furthermore, the investigation encompassed the scrutiny of cash advances and the proper allocation of funds budgeted by the House for some of these agencies.

Salam declared, “We are going to use our constitutional power to ensure that every kobo spent by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) is prudently utilized.”

The committee members previously expressed their dissatisfaction with the attitude of heads of some government agencies towards parliamentary invitations and called for appropriate sanctions. (NAN)

